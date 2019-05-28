Head-on collision on Highway 231 kills one, leaves two with serious injuries

UPDATE: According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, A Marianna woman, Jana Baggett, was under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on the Southbound lanes of 231.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Corolla, Andrew Bellamy of Georgia, was unable to avoid Baggett and the two vehicles hit head-on.

Baggett was killed as a result of the accident, and Bellamy and his passenger, Tashante Anderson, were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- The southbound lanes of Highway 231 near Freeman Road in Fountain were shut down late Monday night as crews worked to clean up a vehicle accident.

News13 first heard reports of the accident around 11:30 p.m.

According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, one vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

Authorities say all three persons involved were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, a helicopter was used in transport.

At this time, FHP says they're unsure if either party were under the influence of any substances or alcohol.

The names of those involved have not been released yet but authorities say no minors were involved.

The northbound lanes are also moving slowly.

Bay County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Services were first on the scene. Jackson County officials also assisted.

Florida Highway Patrol will be taking the head of the investigation.