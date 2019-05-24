Guilty verdict decided in 2017 murder case Video Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- On Thursday, a jury found Adeviante Russ guilty of manslaughter for the shooting that took Gerald Smith's life in 2017.

On day two of the trial, the court saw multiple autopsy pictures from the medical examiner's office as well as heard closing arguments from both sides of the council.

Russ, who was only 17 years old at the time, was also given the opportunity to address the jury himself, taking the stand.

"I want to apologize to you though. I never meant to hurt tank in no type of way form or fashion, to any of y'all out there in the courtroom," said Russ on the stand.

Russ says he wanted to make peace with the victim, Gerald Smith after several other incidents in their community occurred.

State Attorney, Mark Graham questioned Russ and said, "I mean you were going up to make peace with Gerald Smith and you think it's a good idea to have a 9 millimeter with a chambered shell in your sweatsuit?

Russ replied, "that's an everyday thing, sir."

Prosecutors say though, the victim was unarmed that day but this is what Russ says happened when he approached Smith. "I said, 'man why did you do what you did?' He said, 'man' and then started reaching for his gun."

Russ says that's when he decided to shoot his weapon and he says he continued until he felt there was no longer a threat against him.

"The last time I shot him I broke his arm and I stopped shooting. That's my testimony," said Russ.

During closing arguments, the state urged the jury to come back with a guilty verdict of second-degree murder. Russ' attorneys say they should consider the act as self-defense.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury came back with a guilty verdict of manslaughter, the lesser of the two charges.

Russ was originally charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Russ is scheduled to return to court on June 19, 2019, for sentencing.