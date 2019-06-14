GCSC hopes to keep kids away from a 'summer slump' with educational summer camps Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Getting kids to want to learn new things in the summer may be tough but Gulf Coast State College is hoping to excite kids about education.

Science, technology, engineering, art, and math are the five different branches students are able to explore this summer at GCSC.

"Kids aren't in their active routines at school. This gives them that opportunity to continue growing and learning and designing," said engineering instructor Cindy Yarnell.

Instructors are using out of the box activities to help kids keep what they learn inside their brains.

Botany instructor, Kim Meyer said, "we have another group that is collecting seaweed and different sea grass, and we'll be looking at that under the microscope."

"They learned the color commands that the O-Zo bot is programed to follow. So they build a track with a black marker and then they use different colored markers to issue commands to that," said technology instructor Robert Heath.

For the kids News13 spoke with, they say even if their parents made them attend the camp, they would come back for another week.

Hannah Tiller was part of the Botany group and said, "Because it's also fun to meet new people and learn their names and learn their favorite colors are and their favorite animals. It's pretty awesome."

Mia Edwards learned about technology and said she really wants to come back.

Fifteen-year-old Christina Matos said, "You might hear it and say 'eh' but once you actually get here, it's a lot more fun."

For more information on the camps or to register, click here.