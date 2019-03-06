GCSC Dental Program Offers Free Services Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The dental program at Gulf Coast State College is giving back to the community while also helping students gain real life experience.

The Health Sciences building on campus was hit hard by Hurricane Michael, flooding the Dental Clinic.

"All of our units have had damage so we're in the process now of hoping to replace that so our students have working instruments and chairs and everything to do their job," said instructor, Donita Keller.

Now the program is giving back. Keller said, "we're offering free dental service, dental cleanings, professional dental cleanings, restorative work and it's free to the public. We're offering that right now after Hurricane Michael. We're trying to reach out to the community."

"Not only is the college able to provide assistance to those people that may be in need with everything that's going on we're providing a service back to the college by providing the students with actual people that they can train on," said David Collier, who took his son to get a cleaning.

One student says this offer is helping her gain confidence in what she's learned.

"It's comforting to know that I can get the experience here and then go out into the offices and use my skills and show the offices in the community that I know what I'm doing," said Dental Assisting Student, Breanna Brackin.

The program wants to advise anyone who is interested, the primary provider of services is normally a dental student or a student assisting a dental faculty member. Dental appointments can be lengthy, and multiple appointments may be required. If there happens to be a procedure the clinic cannot perform, a patient referral to another dental office will be provided.

Appointments are Monday - Friday from around 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in the free services must make an appointment. You can do so by calling Debbie Pringle at (850) 872.3833.