Former Lynn Haven city manager asks for 'peaceful contact' with wife

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White appeared in court Friday morning.

White was arrested on March 18, 2019, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities said he pointed a gun at his wife's face during an argument.

A day later, White was ordered to have no contact in any manner with the victim, his wife. White was also put under the care of two doctors for depressive disorder, alcohol abuse, and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder.

On Friday morning, White motioned for peaceful contact with his wife and it was granted by Judge Brantley Clark Jr.

It was also previously recorded both parties wanted to reconcile to 'rebuild their relationship and thereby put their family back together.'

According to the court report, White must maintain counseling and also unable to possess or consume alcohol. It also says all firearms have been turned over to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

He resigned from his position with the city on March 26, 2019.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 17, 2019.

White is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.