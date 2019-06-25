Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Wraps Up

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crew of "It Just Takes Time" shows off their first place blue marlin. The fish won the crew $596,000.

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) - The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic wrapped up Sunday night, and one team walked away with a lot of money.

Angler Nick Pratt and the crew of "It Just Takes Time" brought in the first place blue marlin.

The marlin was only 574 pounds and 114 inches, but it was the only one caught, which won the crew $596,000.

Several other boats also took home prizes, including local team Mollie, who caught the largest of many dolphin weighed in. The fish weighed 44.8 pounds and won the team $25,000.

80 boats were registered in the Classic, and nearly $2 million of prize money was awarded.