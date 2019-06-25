Don't Miss

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Wraps Up

"It Just Takes Time" takes home big prize

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 05:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:08 AM EDT

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) - The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic wrapped up Sunday night, and one team walked away with a lot of money.

Angler Nick Pratt and the crew of "It Just Takes Time" brought in the first place blue marlin.

The marlin was only 574 pounds and 114 inches, but it was the only one caught, which won the crew $596,000. 

Several other boats also took home prizes, including local team Mollie, who caught the largest of many dolphin weighed in. The fish weighed 44.8 pounds and won the team $25,000.

80 boats were registered in the Classic, and nearly $2 million of prize money was awarded. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center