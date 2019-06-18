Eastern Shipbuilding granted more than $600,000 dollars Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- In a part of the Small Shipyard Grant Program, more than $1.6 million dollars are being granted to three shipbuilding companies in Florida, including Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City.

The location on Nelson Street will receive $640,618 in funding from the U.S Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).

The grant award will go towards several pieces of equipment that will increase overall shipyard productivity.

The remaining funds will be granted to Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLC of Miami, Florida, and St. John’s Shipbuilding of Palatka, Florida.

St. John’s Ship Building Inc., a full-service shipbuilding and marine repair company, will receive $800,000 in funding. Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLC specializes in boat wiring and electrical repairs and will receive $255,131 in funding.

The total grant is $1,695,749.