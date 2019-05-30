District feeding program aims to help students during summer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAY DISTRICT, Fla. -- In order to help fight food insecurity this summer, Bay District Schools are offering two free meals a day for their students.

The summer feeding program will provide students with breakfast and lunch five days a week.

Officials with the district say this is an annual program they do that is funded through the state, meaning all the funding behind it will be reimbursed.

The meals will begin on Monday, June 3, 2019, and will continue until 2019/ 2020 school year begins.

Deputy Superintendent Sandra Davis says they're always happy to continue to help students but this summer, it's needed a little more.

"I think we all would agree that this summer is more important to a lot of our students than any past or recent summers, that we've had due to the hurricane. Bay District has gone all out to try and make sure that we're able to feed our community and especially our students," said Davis.

All sites will be closed on July 4th.

All of the different sites and times can be found in the picture above or on the Bay District Schools Facebook page, ">here.