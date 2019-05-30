DeSantis deploys emergency management team to Oklahoma Video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is sending a Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) team to Muskogee County, Oklahoma to help in relief after catastrophic flooding.

The 11- person team will assist local operations, as well as assisting the Cherokee Nation, which encompasses 14 counties in Oklahoma.

During Hurricane Irma, Oklahoma sent an 11-person team to Monroe County to assist with local disaster response.

“Florida has some of the best emergency managers in the nation who are always ready, willing and able to help others,” said Governor DeSantis. “We are grateful that Oklahoma helped Florida during Hurricane Irma, and I am proud that today we are able to return that favor by providing assistance to Oklahoma during their time of need. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families impacted by this flooding, and we will continue to do all we can to support them.”

Oklahoma requested the Incident Management Team (IMT) through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a congressionally ratified mutual aid agreement that facilitates moving resources across state lines during an emergency or disaster and covers the cost of such deployment. The deployed IMT is comprised of nine emergency management personnel who specialize in managing national incidents such as the floods currently occurring in Oklahoma.