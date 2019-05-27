County gives update to Saturday night mobile home fire Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Bay County Emergency Services gave an update to the large fire that took over multiple structures near Sherman Pines Mobile Home Park on Saturday.

News13 first heard reports of the fire around 7:00 p.m.

Talking with residents, they told News13 the fire started at two mobile homes but they were unsure if anyone was living in them.

On Sunday, authorities say they battled the fire until around 2:00 a.m. early Sunday morning.

There were multiple minor injuries in the fire but no fatalities.

Bay County Fire and EMS responded to the fire.

The fire is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.