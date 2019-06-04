County Commission approves grants for beach re-nourishment Video

Money is coming in to help renourish beaches in Bay County as three grants were approved by the county commission on Tuesday.

At the more than one million dollars was approved to help continue beach nourishment in both Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach.

Commissioner Philip Griffitts says the grants are part of a project that was started back in 2017.

He says the panhandle has been pretty lucky when it comes to natural disasters but in case of another, the businesses on the beaches are better protected.

"It really protects the owners on the beach, whether it's hotels or property owners, the renourishment project is vital for protection during title surges. During hurricane opal, we had massive destruction on the gulf coast from title surge and since that, nourishment project in the late '90s, we've been very fortunate that any tropical storm or any tropical activity does not affect those properties owners at all," said Griffitts.

Griffitts also says, the commission knows how much help Mexico Beach needs and they're working with them to get more funding to the area.

To see the full packet and agenda from the meeting, click here.