Bay County observes Memorial Day with annual ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together on Monday morning for an annual ceremony to honor fallen servicemen and women from every branch.

The Bay County Veterans Council and the Bay County Board of County Commissioners hosted the annual Memorial Day observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery in Panama City.

The ceremony has been around for more than 40 years.

"It is to respect the fellows and the women who gave their lives in defense of our country," said Jay Lacey with the Bay County Veterans Council.

County Commissioner, Tommy Hamm said, "that's the ultimate sacrifice obviously. When you join the military like that, you know you're signing a check maybe for your life and a lot of people forget that, especially on Memorial Day."

Gold Star families, veterans of different branches as well as residents attended the ceremony.

A wreath is placed on the memorial in the cemetery to begin the event.

Naval Support Activity Commander Kevin Christenson made the keynote address and focused on four words: "We will remember you."

He encouraged all to take a moment and recognize the sacrifice

"Find a way in your life at home, at work, at church, youth group, whatever, take a moment to keep their memories alive," said Christenson.

He also made sure to honor Gold Star families. "We grieve with these families and support them on this Memorial Day. We will remember your loss."

His message centered on a hope to keep the names and the faces of those lost alive. "Honor their sacrifices, tell their stories, cherish their memories and share your love with their families," said Christenson.

The ceremony concluded with a 21- Gun Salute.