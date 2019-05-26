Bay County holds annual event on Memorial Day
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Bay County is honoring those who lost their lives for our nation's freedom and hosting their annual Memorial Day Observance.
On Monday morning, the Bay County Board of County Commissioners will join the County Veterans Council at the Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery for a ceremony.
All residents are welcome to join.
It begins at 10:00 a.m.
More Stories
-
FORT MYERS, Fla.
-
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A group of bay…
-
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- The last…