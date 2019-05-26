Don't Miss

Bay County holds annual event on Memorial Day

May 26, 2019

Updated: May 26, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Bay County is honoring those who lost their lives for our nation's freedom and hosting their annual Memorial Day Observance.

On Monday morning, the Bay County Board of County Commissioners will join the County Veterans Council at the Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery for a ceremony.

All residents are welcome to join.

It begins at 10:00 a.m. 

