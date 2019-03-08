Balfour Beatty Gives Update to Housing Restoration at Tyndall AFB

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of men and women at Tyndall Air Force Base were forced to find other housing options after Hurricane Michael and it's up to businesses like Balfour Beatty Communities to get things back in order.

Eight hundred and sixty-seven homes were damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Michael at Tyndall.

In February, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis voiced his frustration on the progress that wasn't being made to housing on base. "We should have seen a private sector entity like Balfour Beatty be able to react quicker than the state or the federal government," said CFO Patronis.

Since then, officials with Balfour Beatty say they are in full communication with our state and national officials and moving forward.

Mark Lavin, Balfour Beatty Senior Vice President of Development said, "Tyndall is coming back. It's going to come back in a big way. There's going to be missions there and that they're going to commit to spending this insurance money to fix this deal."

Lavin says he hopes the final stages of negotiation will come to an end at a meeting next week. "The terms sheets have been passed around and so there will be a good sit down and negotions going on and hammering the last bit of the agreements."

He says the new homes will be built not only to the new codes but with more technology.

"We are in negotiations with some of the communication, telecom providers that are looking to bring in 5G. We're working get those up to date cellular coverage and we're working towards getting fiber optic in each and every home," said Lavin.

Once the contracts are signed, the company expects the full recovery to take about two years.

More Information from Balfour Beatty:

- As part of the restoration work plan, Balfour Beatty Communities is making all upgrades necessary to ensure the newly built and restored homes are compliant with all current local and state building codes, including code requirements for wind resistance. All-new interiors is also part of the work plan, including new kitchens, baths, flooring and lighting. New HVAC systems, which will include all new duct work, will be installed in all homes.

- Balfour Beatty Communities will conduct restoration work in all areas of the community. The neighborhoods that suffered the least amount of damage are expected to come back online first due to the timeline for their repair and restoration. The process will be significantly shorter than the neighborhoods that need more extensive repairs and/or rebuilding.

- To ensure restored homes have no mold issues, all homes are being inspected for water intrusion. Selective interior demolition is being performed based on moisture protocols set forth by industrial hygienists and remediation and environmental consultants to ensure all moisture-impacted areas are fully removed and remediate prior to the commencement of any restoration efforts. The primary focus of the restoration work is detecting the mold and ensuring it can be prevented.

- Balfour Beatty Communities is working with outside vendors to install modern fiber optic infrastructure in all homes throughout the restored community. It will create “smart homes” for the residents that will incorporate enhanced capabilities to communicate and operate by phone or internet. The installation will allow a stronger Wi-Fi connection that will serve as the platform for other in-home network services and applications.

- The insurance claim will drive the funding for the restoration plan, however, the insurance adjusters have not yet issued a final adjusted claim amount.