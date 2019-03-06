Arrest Made in Panama City Beach Shooting Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A spring breaker is charged in connection with in a shooting in Panama City Beach.

Beach Police say they arrested 22-year old, Demarcus Leach of Tennessee on Monday night.

Police say Leach was in an altercation earlier that night while at Harpoon Harry's. After running into the same individuals later, Leach reportedly fired a 'warning shot' into the air.

He was then arrested near Front Beach Road and Crane Avenue.

Mayor Mike Thomas says this was an isolated incident and the police are doing their very best to keep everyone safe during the Spring vacation season. "The police are doing their job getting out and checking. They're watching people, they're paying attention to what they're doing more than ever and we want to make sure that, everybody knows when they come down here, we're doing all that we can to keep them safe."

Leach is being held in the Bay County Jail with a $5,000 dollar bond.

