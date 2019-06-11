2017 murder case trial begins Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2017 murder case is now in trial after authorities say arguments between two roommates boiled over.

Jonathan Bennett is accused of shooting and killing his roommate, Cody Darby in 2017 inside the home they were both living in.

According to the arrest report, the two men had many previous verbal arguments before the day of the shooting.

The report says Bennett went to his grandmother's the day of the reported shooting and retrieved a 410 shotgun.

Bennett then allegedly walked into the home on May 29, told a woman who was visiting, Rebecca, "no one was going to disrespect him in his home" before going into the room Darby was laying in bed and shot him in his face/ neck area.

In the trial on Tuesday, many investigators took the stand discussing the crime scene as well as testimonies from that day over two years ago.

According to pictures and witness testimonies, Bennett had blood on his hand, his shirt and even his foot.

An FDLE investigator said she conducted many DNA tests on Bennett and swabbed the items in question. The investigator says she found Bennett's DNA was mixed in with the victims.

The trial will continue on Wednesday morning, Bennett faces first-degree murder charges.

The state is seeking a life sentence.