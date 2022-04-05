WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Throughout the entire month of March, News 13 recognized four local “Remarkable Women.”

These women were nominated by our viewers, and they truly make a difference here in the Panhandle.

Congratulations to Susie Sewell for winning the overall Remarkable Women of the Panhandle 2022!

It’s not uncommon to find her playing the piano and devoting a lot of time to her church.

Sewell was nominated for her caring of others and the creation of the “Back to School Bash” in Washington County.

She started the event almost a decade ago at Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon. The event is held every August.

The event provides kids with haircuts, health screenings, physicals, and anything else they need before the school year— free of charge.

It’s a need Sewell saw firsthand when she worked as the Director of Nursing at the Washington County Health Department.

Sewell recently retired, but that isn’t stopping her. She said she plans to put more time into the event this year.

“They may want to run me off because I get really busy, but we’re hoping to make it bigger and better this year,” she said.

Sewell will receive $1,000 to give to a charity of her choice.

Learn more about the other Remarkable Women of the Panhandle finalists.