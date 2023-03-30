PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In honor of Women’s History Month, News 13 has introduced you to four Panhandle women who are making a difference in their communities.

They were nominated by their peers and finalists in our 2023 Remarkable Women contest.

Each of them is making an impact and truly remarkable, but only one woman will move onto represent our area in our nationwide Remarkable Women contest.

News 13’s 2023 Remarkable Women winner is Rachel Duvall.

Duvall is the CEO and Founder of Humble House Ministries, Inc., a non-profit organization offering a faith-based transitional recovery program for women in Bay County.

Rachel Duvall created Humble House Ministries about three years ago.

“If we save one woman, we save a whole family,” said Duvall.

Putting families back together is Humble House Ministries’ ultimate goal.

“This is not it’s not just saving the life of a woman. And I think that’s my heart is we’re saving lives of their children and we’re saving the mom from being in addiction.”

Duvall said this is a place where women and children can do their recovery, essentially together.

There are currently three transitional recovery homes in Bay County; one in Panama City and two homes in Callaway.

Most women in her program are also working through DCF cases where their rights to their children are on the line.

“Because of the length of our program, we’re able to help these women reach unification and we’re the only program doing that,” said Duvall.

Duvall said six moms have been able to reunite with their children and regain full custody in their program.

On Thursday, Duvall joined News 13’s Kelsey Peck on News 13 This Morning to talk about this honor.

“This is my passion and what I love to do,” said Duvall. “Really, the women that serve around me are the remarkable women.”

News 13 also surprised her with a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice.

Duvall had the option to chose her own charity, but decided to choose a different organization.

She chose Jacob’s House Ministries. It’s a new faith based recovery program for men in Bay county.

Duvall heads to Los Angeles this weekend to represent Panama City in our nationwide contest.

She will join dozens of other market finalists and have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and networking events, as well as hear from inspiring speakers and celebrities.