BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The good work many women do often remains behind the scenes but after being selected as a Remarkable Woman by News 13, a local woman found herself in a unique situation.

Rachel Duvall was the winner of our 2023 Remarkable Women contest.

As the winner of our market’s Remarkable Women contest, Duvall went on to represent our area in the nationwide contest in Los Angeles.

“We were treated immediately like celebrities,” said Duvall.

She was flown to California and treated to a poolside reception, a tour of Hollywood, and a special Remarkable Women presentation.

“It was very over-the-top, so exciting, they made us feel like superstars, truly.”

News 13 is currently accepting nominations for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest.

Now in its fifth year, this nationwide initiative is part of Nexstar’s celebration of Women’s History Month in March.

In March, we’ll reveal our Remarkable Women finalists and the woman who will go onto represent the Panhandle in the national contest in Los Angeles.

Duvall said the experience was touching.

“I work around, [and] I meet a lot of women in the community who are like remarkable women, so I was just humbled that I was chosen, and am very grateful for that,” said Duvall.

Duvall founded Humble House Ministries, Inc. The non-profit provides faith-based transitional recovery programs for women.

“Over the past three years, we have opened two transitional houses here, one full recovery program here, one full recovery program in Tallahassee, and the need is just greater and greater,” said Duvall.

Duvall joined News 13’s Kelsey Peck to talk about the experience and encourage others in our area to take the time and nominate a remarkable woman in their life.

“I would just encourage you, please, it doesn’t take but a minute, please, go out and nominate,” said Duvall. “It would really make someone’s day.”

To nominate a Remarkable Woman, click here. We’ll accept nominations through November 30.

News 13 also donates a $1,000 to a charity chosen by our Remarkable Women winner.

Duvall could’ve chosen her own non-profit, but she chose to donate the check to an organization that does similar work.

She chose Jacob’s House Ministries, which is a transitional recovery program for men.