PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday.

More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar.

The holiday shopping event featured a variety of items for sale including jewelry, flowers, wreaths, and many other handmade crafts.

For vendor owners, this event allows them to not only earn some extra holiday money but also helps them engage with the community.

One vendor said the bazaar is the perfect place to support a small business and find a present that is different than most.

“You have a lot of artisans here, a lot of craftsmanship here and I think people are looking for that unique gift experience,” Late Bloomer owner Lauren Stiles said. “Nobody wants the mass-produced stuff anymore. This is what people are really looking for, that heartfelt, personalized gift that you can get and, you know, it’s a great way to show love.”

Some local artists dropped items off and the Center for the Arts handled the process for them. The Christmas village room was also open for guests to enjoy. That exhibit will last until January.