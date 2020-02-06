Thomas Drive resurfacing underway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A project that’s been long overdue is now well underway; The resurfacing and improvement of Thomas Drive.

Crews began laying down the blacktop as part of the resurfacing project. The work area begins near Bristol Street and continues on to Joan Avenue.

County officials said this will not only smooth out the drive but also improve bicycle lanes and crosswalks.

The parking lot of Rick Seltzer Park will also be paved as part of the project.

“This project is of tremendous importance to Bay County. Folks have been waiting for the completion of this for a long long time so we’re excited to say that the project is well underway.” said Bay County Spokeswoman, Valerie Sale. “We’re expecting that it’s going to be completed sometime in early to mid-Summer. It’s going to be a lot of work going on. And of course, it’s all going to be weather dependent so it will all hinge on how the weather treats us over the next couple of months.”

Officials also said motorists should be extra cautious on the road as they’ll see changes throughout the project and crews working in the area.