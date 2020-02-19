Port St. Joe takes first step towards government complex

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A new government complex has been in the works for the City of Port St. Joe for quite some time. Now, steps are being taken toward that project.

At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, they approved a deal to buy land from the St. Joe company along Langston Drive and Avenue aA… A place that they plan to build their new city government center.

After receiving a grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity for $314,000 they are buying that land for exactly that amount.

The new government center will feature offices, meeting rooms, as well as a new fire and police station adjacent to the complex.

“We need to move forward, we need to modernize. We’re in a great city hall that’s been there a very long time, but it did get flooded and to keep from that happening again, we think we need to strike while the iron’s hot,” said Port St. Joe Mayor, Rex Buzzett.

Next, the city will survey the plot of land land before they sign the agreement with the St. Joe Company.

“We need to build one that’s up and won’t sustain damage from floods or wind for that matter. We were lucky but we did have quite a bit of damage,” said Mayor Buzzett.

The Mayor of Port St. Joe as well as City Commissioners say they can finally take steps into the future and don’t want to waste any time on this project.