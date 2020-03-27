Mainstay in Panama City being demolished

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — What was left of a Panama City mainstay destroyed by Hurricane Michael has been demolished.

Demolition crews began taking down Luigi BG’s on 23rd Street earlier this week.

The owner of the Italian food business decided not to rebuild, and now the property is being leveled.

Luigi BG’s opened in the early 1990’s and was known for its daily all you can eat pizza lunch specials.

There is no word yet on the future of the property, which is located at the Highway 77 entrance to the new Bay City Point Retail Center.