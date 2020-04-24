Local business helping to rebuild after Hurricane Michael gets equipment destroyed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The damage Downtown affected a business as their belongings and work equipment were destroyed Thursday evening.

The businessman and his company came to Panama City about a year ago to help with Hurricane Michael repairs.

They have kept most of their equipment inside of their two trailers, along with local repairman Kris Kawks mobile home.

During the storm they tried to move into the safest area Downtown. They say what they saw instead was not typical.

“We looked out and the wind was blowing. We tried to open the door to get into the Martin Theater basement, it was too late. It was right on that, we looked over and these trailers were rolled,” said Kawk.

Kawk said he will most likely be staying in a motel on Thursday night.