Bay High STEM Building set to break ground soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost every school in Bay County is still in the process of getting Hurricane Michael repairs completed, but the district says they are not sitting still, they want to move forward.

That means picking up on projects that they planned before the storm, that were temporarily put on hold.

The STEM building at Bay High has been in the works since before the storm, but finally, they are almost ready to break ground beginning in February.

From that point, they will get crews on the grounds and begin activity on the site. With funding provided by future proceeds of the half-cent sales tax, the STEM building will cost roughly twenty million dollars.

As a place that students on campus will use every day, the district wants to remind the community that this construction on the new building will not slow other school repairs.

“This is a project that we had hoped to start before the hurricane, it did get put on hold for a while. We’re wrapping up the repairs for that campus, so we’re moving on to the next. In the end, it’s going to be quite the great campus, it’s going to be quite the facility for the school,” said Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

Plans for inside the STEM building will include a 3D printer, robotics, physics, biology, and chemistry labs as well as a computer lab.

They also plan to move Bay High’s CNA Nursing Program into the STEM building as well.