Arbor Properties looking to combat housing shortage in Bay County

Construction

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Since Hurricane Michael, there’s been a significant housing shortage in Bay County. With many apartment complexes in disrepair, others are openly accepting housing applications.

One company is continuing its efforts to combat the housing crisis here in the Panhandle.

Arbor Properties owns Eagles Landing, The Enclave and Arbor Trace– all in Bay County.  With all three locations getting extensively damaged by Hurricane Michael, they are almost complete with repairs.

“We’re rebuilding as quickly as possible. We’ve got about 300 units online and occupied. But we’re turning out units at almost 100 a month,” said President of Arbor Properties, Gordon Thames.

With almost 900 apartment units in total, 1 to 3 bedroom apartments are offered to accommodate a variety of lifestyles.

Not to mention all the new amenities that they offer.

“So they’ve got all the bells and whistles. You’ve got granite, stainless steel appliances. Swimming pools, weight rooms, business centers, just a number of amenities,” said Thames.

Arbor Properties is trying to improve housing by providing a multitude of opportunities to residents in Bay County. 

“I think it’s important that Bay County offers housing at a high level of quality for all sorts of people located in different parts of the county. And were trying to do our part to help,” said Thames.

With the Arbor Trace and Eagles Landing complexes at 80% completion, they expect The Enclave to not be far behind.

“Here at The Enclave, we expect to be totally finished by June 1st. So the units will start turning out at a greater quantity starting in about March,” said Thames.

For more information about these properties go to https://www.arborproperties.com/

