Apalachicola Regional Airport headed for some upgrades

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Apalachicola Regional Airport has been around since the 1930’s. Now Franklin County Commissioners are looking to make some much-needed improvements.

The Board of Commissioners have applied for a grant through Triumph Gulf Coast with the hopes of revamping some of the electrical work.

The airport is in need of a backup generator along with an electrical set up in the building to help run the generator.

The total cost of the grant commissioners applied for was around $250,000.

“We applied about a year ago and it sounds like they’re ready to start moving forward now with that, it doesn’t produce jobs but it’s providing a good emergency response,” said Franklin County Commissioner, Joseph “smokey” Parrish.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners hopes Triumph Gulf Coast expedites and approves their application soon so they can begin moving forward with the renovations.