LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Apalachicola Regional Airport headed for some upgrades

Construction

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Apalachicola Regional Airport has been around since the 1930’s. Now Franklin County Commissioners are looking to make some much-needed improvements.

The Board of Commissioners have applied for a grant through Triumph Gulf Coast with the hopes of revamping some of the electrical work.

The airport is in need of a backup generator along with an electrical set up in the building to help run the generator.

The total cost of the grant commissioners applied for was around $250,000.

“We applied about a year ago and it sounds like they’re ready to start moving forward now with that, it doesn’t produce jobs but it’s providing a good emergency response,” said Franklin County Commissioner, Joseph “smokey” Parrish.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners hopes Triumph Gulf Coast expedites and approves their application soon so they can begin moving forward with the renovations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Franklin County continues beach closures; closes boat ramps to non-residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County continues beach closures; closes boat ramps to non-residents"

'Paycheck Protection' may run out of stimulus cash

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Paycheck Protection' may run out of stimulus cash"

DIY Ninja Face Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY Ninja Face Mask"

Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures"

13NOW|Commissioner Robert Carroll

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW|Commissioner Robert Carroll"

Shoppes at Edgewater Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppes at Edgewater Fire"
More Local News