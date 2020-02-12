A grocery store is coming to Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For quite some time now the city of Mexico Beach has been without gas stations or a grocery store, but now they might be in luck.

The development order for the grocery store was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The location will be at 625 15th Street, in the spot of a former real estate office.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says this is an absolute necessity for the city.

“We have people that are other little businesses that are trying to fill that void, places I call snack food. But we need a place in town where people can get milk and bread and sort of basic items,” said Mexico Beach Mayor, Al Cathey.

The owner of the future grocery store says he hopes to be open for business in as little as six weeks. Their plan is to be as full service as possible.