300 apartment units coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A business partnership is looking to help create more homes for residents of the Panhandle. St. Joe is teaming up with Flournoy Development Company. They’re doing so by building 300 apartment units in Panama City Beach.

The apartment complex will be used for long term rentals, with leases for a year or longer.

Mike Kerrigan with the St. Joe Company says they made the decision to embark on the complex as they saw the need for housing increasing at the beach.

“Currently we’re seeing a very high demand for quality apartment homes in Panama City Beach, so we’re excited about the timing on this event. We’ll be breaking ground any day now,” said Kerrigan.

There is no specific name for the complex yet, but St. Joe says the area surrounding the complex is very appealing to many.

“Great location there right by the breakfast point and the nearby schools and shopping locations that are right there,” said Kerrigan.

Not to mention their plans to create an amenity-rich apartment community.

“There will be a pool complex, a health and fitness studio, dog parks, so a lot going on. It’s one, two, and three-bedroom units. So it’s everyone from working singles living in Panama City Beach to families,” said Kerrigan.

They expect residents to be able to move into those new apartment units in the Summer of 2021