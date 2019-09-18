Workforce Housing coming to East Bay County

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another organization looking toward the future for Bay County is the St. Joe company.

The Bay Building Industries Association, and St. Joe met Tuesday afternoon to discuss issues facing Bay County residents.

With a shortage of housing specifically for the workforce, and more importantly, affordable housing, it was a topic on the minds of many BBIA members.

St. Joe, Florida’s largest land developer, said most of its latest developments in East Bay County have been apartment complexes specifically for the workforce people in the area, not for vacation rentals.

“We’re doing a lot of residential communities particularly in east bay county, were focused and aimed at workforce housing.  We need workforce housing and affordable housing for nurses for example, folks in the healthcare industry, there’s a big need for that new communities we broke ground on are focused on workforce housing,” said CEO of St. Joe, Jorge Gonzalez.

The St. Joe company hopes to have the apartments completed by early next year.

