Warrior Beach Retreat canceled amid coronavirus concerns

According to a statement on Facebook from Linda Cope, Warrior Beach Retreat President, the upcoming Warrior Beach Retreat scheduled for April 13-20 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Cope posted they are making plans to reschedule the retreat for May and will give an update on the Warrior Beach Retreat website as soon as possible.

The retreat is part of a nonprofit organization effort for combat-wounded soldier, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with their spouses and caregivers, to spend a week in Panama City Beach.

