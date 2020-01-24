Walton County Emergency Management seeks input from public

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since even before Hurricane Michael, Walton County has been committed to mitigating the effects of natural, technological and human-caused hazards. Now they are asking for the public’s opinion.

Every 5 years FEMA requires mitigation strategy paperwork from the county.

At this time, the county looks at how they can prepare to prevent additional damage from any possible disaster.

Walton County Emergency Management says they have a plan for every scenario, natural or manmade.

At Thursday night’s meeting, they asked for the public’s input for mitigation projects that could be fixed around the county.

“We’re not out there all the time so we may not necessarily know that there are drainage problems in one particular small neighborhood in Walton County. So we want the public to come out all talk to us about some of the issues that they are seeing. It’s not something like widening a bike path, although that may be a good idea, it’s not mitigation, it’s not disaster mitigation which is what we’re looking at.” said Emergency Management Director, Jeff Goldberg.

The public is invited to attend the next meeting taking place on March 10th.