Waller Elementary Visits FSU PC STEM Program

A field trip to FSU’s Panama City campus gave Waller Elementary students the opportunity to see the STEM program in action.



Students also got the chance to dance and walk with some very humanoid robots.



Waller Elementary students got to experience a little bit of the STEM program here at the FSU Panama City campus, this included virtual reality tours, a tour of the campus, as well as playing with three of their new technology robots.



With three different rotations, these elementary students go to see and play with technology. New state of the art equipment, including ‘Pepper’, the newest humanoid robot as well as ‘Sam E. Nole’. Students also got to play with drone technology. Director of the STEM program at FSU PC, Ginger Littleton, said they are so happy to have these students experience their equipment.



“It is so wonderful to have the young ones out here, we usually play with grown ups, but having these young energetic future Noles and future scientists and mathematicians, and technology specialists.. it’s very exciting.” said Littleton.



With many opportunities in this department, manager of the digital design studio Samuel Lamb says there is no request too difficult.



“One of the main things in this space, our mission statement if you will, is any student that comes in, any creative idea they have or questions they have for us, we want to be able to answer it and pretty much never say no to any request the students may have.” said Lamb.



Many of the students discovered all of the different technology available at this campus. Sydnee O’donell, who works at the digital design studio, said it is great to show the students these kinds of opportunities early on.



“We want the kids to see the technology, and have something they can do hands on, to get them excited about the future of STEM fields and getting them involved in robotics, and hopefully it will ignite an interest.” said O’donell.





FSU PC hopes to continue to have more opportunities for schools to visit their STEM program in the near future.