Waller Elementary honors 9/11 in a special way

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Students across the county honored 9/11 first responders and the fallen Wednesday at their schools.



Local law enforcement officers spoke, two students sang the national anthem, and the Waller Elementary school faculty, staff and students gathered outside Wednesday morning.



Those first responders had a flag-raising ceremony while the star spangled banner played.

Waller school staff taught about 9/11 all week.

Parent liaison for Waller Elementary, Mary Dale Moore said she remembers this day like it was yesterday.

“This generation of children wasn’t around then. They weren’t alive to see that and feel the trauma of that. So we want to just remember that with them, and encourage them to celebrate our first responders in every way,” said Dale Moore.

Teachers say they also shared their personal experiences with the students.