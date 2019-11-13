Upcoming dance performance focuses on Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Aerial Dance Panama City is preparing for a special performance about the journey since Hurricane Michael.

Over 50 performers, both on the ground and in the air, will join for a Cirque de Soliel type performance.

“After the storm, we just realized that there’s not many opportunities to create something that’s so special,” owner Brittany Gillespie said. “I thought oh my gosh, this is that opportunity that we can do something that’s not only going to be healing, but beautiful for our community.”

For previous Aerial Dance shows, the dancers would find a theme and draw inspiration from that. For this show, they built it from the ground up.

“It’s just so beautiful and emotional and it’s so personal- you know, we created this and it’s exactly what we’ve gone through this past year,” Gillespie said. “We created it, we went through it, we were there.”

Gillespie says for many of her younger dancers, Hurricane Michael was their first traumatic experience.

“Now, we’re able to utilize it in a way that’s expressive of our feelings and we’re able to show that and create something positive out of that,” she said.

There are two shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Tickets are available at the door or online.

