Unleashed Festival in Rosemary Beach raises money for Alaqua Animal refuge

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tails were wagging all over Rosemary Beach Sunday at the 9th annual Rosemary Unleashed Festival.

Dog parades, a silent auction, and prizes for best costumes were the main focus of Sundays ‘Unleashed’ Festival.

Pet owners from all over brought their animals in support of raising money for Alaqua Animal Refuge out of Walton County.

Alaqua also brought many animals to the event that were available for adoption to try and help them meet their potential new owners.

Volunteer, Johndra Culp, says each year the event raises thousands of dollars to help the refuge center.

“We want to raise as much as we can. Sometimes we have donors that say whatever you raise we will double it. So it’s kinda cool, so we never know when that will happen. It takes so much money on a daily basis to take care of them, so whatever we can get is so helpful,” said Culp.

Alaqua staff believe Sunday’s festival will help get several of their animals adopted as well as help raise money so they are able to continue and provide for the hundreds in their care.

