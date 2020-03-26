Tyndall orders stronger COVID-19 precautions

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Although they have no confirmed coronavirus cases, Tyndall Air Force Base leaders are taking action to protect the base.

According to the base, the 325th FW Commander ordered Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, health protection measures through the Department of Defense, in response to COVID-19.

Officials said HPCON C will help determine how to best protect the base and surrounding community, but at this time, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Tyndall.

Service members have been advised to practice prevention efforts, like strict personal and environmental hygiene and social distancing, as well as contacting a health provider if the service member is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.

Tyndall Air Force Base officials also said the HPCON C measures are mandatory for service members, as well as encouraged for Department of Defense employees and family members.