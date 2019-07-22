Two new programs coming to Haney Technical Institute

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Haney Technical Center is working to accommodate the need for two specific job areas after Hurricane Michael put these jobs in high demand.

This institute is excited to announce two new programs being added to their fall term for the 2019 school year, plumbing and power equipment technologies also known as small engine repair.

With around 1000 students attending during the school year, 40 openings have been created after the technical center added these two new programs.

Chief Community Relations Officer, Alexandra Murphy said these were created to accommodate the needs of the community.

“We’re just excited because it lets us give back to the workforce, and helps us move forward with regrowth,” said Murphy.

Haney’s plumbing program takes around 10 months to complete. This program provides training to install, assemble, and repair mechanical piping systems.

Power equipment technologies takes about 9 months to finish and covers small engine repairs.

“We added both of these programs because after the hurricane we had some industry partners that expressed some real need of training people in those fields,” said Murphy.

Employees of the technical center recommend bringing identification as well as any past transcripts you may have upon coming to registration.

“We’re here to talk to people about different pathways for success. We have males and females in all of our programs. There aren’t any stereotypical pathways for people anymore.” said Murphy.

Registration for classes will open on Monday, July 22nd, and the first official day of classes for the Fall term will begin on August 5th.

