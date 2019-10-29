Top 5 teachers in the district announced

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla(WMBB) — Five Bay District teachers all belong in a group known as the best of the best.

They were recognized as school leaders ventured around the county in secret to congratulate them.

With 1600 teachers total in Bay District, one was chosen to represent each school as their own ‘Teacher of the Year’.

“Teachers are nominated by their peers, and each school selects their teacher nominee for teacher of the year. So each school has their own teacher of the year and then from that the committee looks at all those choices and the five are picked from that,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The top five that were chosen were Paul Richardson from Haney Technical Center, Melissa Gwynn at Mosley High School, Adrianna Krebs from Hiland Park Elementary, Lin Byrd at Rutherford High School and Heather Piddington from Tyndall Elementary.

Staff that participated in the surprise say it was an opportunity to recognize great school staff members.

“It’s very emotional for many of them, just because so many people are dealing with so much and then just to be recognized for being a great teacher.. Some of them are shaking and crying and nervous. But all of them are very humbled by it though,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

All of these candidates have several honorable qualities that made them receive nominations.

“I think their passion for teaching, their love for their students, their tenacity for helping students to achieve all that they can. And I mean 99% of teachers could really be in that top 5, so the committee that selects them has  avery difficult job,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

Now the committee will go to each of the five schools to observe the candidates in their actual classrooms. The winner of the entire school district will be announced in December.

