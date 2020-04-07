Tips for keeping idle-sitting cars running amid COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) —

With many people now working from home or unemployed due to the Coronavirus pandemic… Many families’ cars will be left sitting idle, but how to keep your car from locking up is the question on everyone’s minds.

Grease Pro on 15th and Jenks says a number of things can happen to your car if left unused for a long period of time.

Once they get a car that hasn’t been serviced in a while they check oil levels, fluid levels, coolant levels, tire pressure, filters, belts and hoses.

There are a number of things you can do to prevent maintenance issues with your vehicle.

“Make sure your fluids are full, and at least go out and crank it every single day, if you can’t do that every other day is fine. By doing that keep them from locking up and prevent any further issues with the engine until you can get it serviced,” said Assistant Manager, Wendell Winchester Jr.

Grease Pro staff say they have seen everything from animal nests to rotten break lines and it is best to check out your car frequently to prevent these kinds of issues as many cars sit idle these next few weeks.