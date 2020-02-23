Timber and forestry department leaders meet to discuss effects of Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael not only damaged many businesses and homes, but also many of our surrounding forests.

Called ‘one of the worst storms to affect the timber industry’, forestry leaders are gathering at Edgewater Resort for the next several days to discuss this important issue the Panhandle is facing.

The Southeastern Society of American Foresters, as well as leaders from timber and forestry departments are using this conference as a way to meet with residents and business owners to help people recover from the storm, and also help prepare them for future storms.

This conference is done every year across states in the Southeast, as a way to respond to the needs of the community.

Debris removal, economic losses and impacts on softwood are all topics of discussion.

Their mission: to help the panhandle with reforestation options.

“To help land owners, to help other foresters, working with loggers, state agencies, all of us together are trying to help our neighbors through this tragedy,” said SESAF Chair, Dr. Pat Minogue.

The 3-day conference will have activities all throughout the day Monday and Tuesday.