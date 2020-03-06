The Port Inn in Port St. Joe will soon reopen

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Port St. Joe is a historic town, many of its buildings dating back to the late 1800’s and early 1900’s.

One building, in particular, has been a staple of the community, The Port Inn– whose doors were shut after Hurricane Michael.

The inn was originally built back in 1909. But its most recent owners took over in 2003, hosting vacationers and residents until Hurricane Michael hit in October 2018.

After taking in three feet of water and damage to the roof, the doors were shut to customers.

“We came here saw it and just went wow what do we do?” said Port Inn Owner, David Warriner.

Most of the work on the inn has been done out of pocket.

“We committed early on to do this come hell or high water, come insurance or no insurance, whatever it was we were going to rebuild,” said Warriner.

But staff say they are building through adversity, opening back up a staple of the community.

It’s the positive feedback that keeps them going.

“It’s kept us going, the love that people have for what we’ve done here and what they see here is what keeps us going towards getting this done,” said Warriner.

They plan to reopen 25 rooms and cottages to customers on May 1st, as for the well-known drink spot, the Thirsty Goat, they plan to move that location into the building next door.

They have not yet set a date for that opening.