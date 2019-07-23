Texas Roadhouse Holds Luncheon for First Responders and Veterans

It was a special day for the veterans and first responders of Panama City as Texas Roadhouse across from Pier Park held a special luncheon in their honor.



The free luncheon was open to service members and their families, and the line was out the door early on.



The luncheon also featured small gift giveaways after a ticket raffle, as well as a ‘vets helping vets’ air conditioning giveaway.



The event also featured members from the HOPE Project, a non profit that offers p-t-s-d therapy.



Jimy Thorpe, who started this event several years ago and says he’s happy everyone keeps coming back.



“It’s all about the morale, trying to get everyone together and let them know that we’re here to love on them. It’s just the best feeling and it makes my job that much better just to thank everyone for what they do.” said Thorpe.



Texas Roadhouse plans to continue hosting these luncheons in the future.