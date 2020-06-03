Tele- town hall meetings are in the works for small communities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Recent virtual town hall meetings were a success for the Downtown Panama City area and now they are spreading to other communities.

Cities like Glenwood, Millville, and St. Andrews will all be having tele-town hall meetings so residents’ voices can be heard.

“We want everybody to participate,” said Panama City Commissioner, Mike Nichols.

Upcoming tele-town hall meetings will be conducted via the video app Zoom, each community having their own.

Residents are encouraged to participate and voice any changes they want to see locally.

“You want their input, what do you want to see about your neighborhood? So it’s important to get the community to give their input,” said Commissioner Nichols.

Officials hope these meetings will give a bigger sense of community to these areas.

“It’s important because we get the community involvement, we bring them together,” said Commissioner Nichols.

Residents’ concerns range anywhere from preserving historical buildings to creating community gathering spaces.

“Probably the biggest concern is infrastructure, walkability, how do they see their neighborhoods, it’s sidewalks, it’s landscaping,” said Commissioner Nichols.

Dover, Kohl & Partners Town Planning company, will be running these virtual meetings. They will help to make these visions become a reality.

“We get ideas the input we create illustrations and drawings and maps and plans that detail those. And will have meetings later to show those drawings and check if we heard right. Is this right, is this what people want to see. And then we put that all together into an action plan that suggests funding sources and how that can be implemented,” said Project Director, Amy Groves.

This Thursday will be an introductory meeting for all of the communities involved.

For a schedule of the individual meetings, click on the link below: Https://www.Facebook.Com/pg/cityofpanamacity/events/