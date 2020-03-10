Students volunteering in Panhandle over Spring Break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While it is Spring Break for thousands across the country, not all are spending their week lounging on the beach or spending time with family, but actually volunteering.

Throughout the month of March, 500 students from all over the nation are spending their Spring Break volunteering with Samaritans Purse, an international Christian relief organization. 114 of these students are putting work in right here in Panama City.



They are helping out in some of the hardest-hit communities and assisting to rebuild homes, lay flooring, paint walls and much more.

“We’ve gotten a lot of fulfillment. Just yesterday we cleaned up a woman’s yard. She had had tree debris, scrap metal all stuck in her backyard since the hurricane. It had been two years since anyone could get out there, and we were the first people to be able to clear out her yard, get her moved in from her former shelter. So it’s definitely rewarding,” said Volunteer and Andrew College Student, Christian Sanchez.

They are volunteering to help those families in need & are still recovering from the storm.

“A lot of the people we’ve helped, we’ve noticed that a lot of parts of Panama feels forgotten almost. They feel as if they don’t get enough relief or enough help. So I feel like our presence and just being hands on with them means a lot to them,” said Sanchez.

The relief organization has a goal to help around 79 families in total.