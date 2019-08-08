Students Participate in 24 Hour Read In

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Local children are in the middle of a 24-hour read-a-thon this evening.

At 8:00 this morning, guests began reading books to the kids from Bay County’s After School Assistance Program.

The program provides children ages 6 to 15 with supervised after school activities every weekday and throughout the Summer.

The goal of this program is to increase children’s motivation and encourage them to stay in school.

The reading will take place for 24-hours, with periodic breaks for the kids to play games, watch movies and eat snacks.

This is the 13th annual Mrs. Kendalls’ 24-hour read-in, named after a beloved friend of the A.S.A.P. program who had a passion for reading.

An 8th grader at Mowat Middle School, Majesty Taylor, says this is a great way to honor Mrs. Kendall.

“She always was with A.S.A.P. and reading was one of her favorite things ever, and she was really really supportive of A.S.A.P. So I think doing this is really sweet and supportive of her,” said Taylor.

The kids also received new school uniforms and backpacks full of school supplies donated by local residents. This program will wrap-up at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.