Springfield Police investigate a second shooting at the same house this week

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police are investigating another shooting. They say it happened at the same residence as a shooting last week, and the victim is the same.

Around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the Isle View Trailer Park on Everitt Ave.

This time, the victim was shot in the arm but will recover. Since it appears to be a targeted shooting, Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts says residents don’t need to worry.

Chief Roberts says the victim knows more than he is telling.

“He knows exactly who it is, he knows why, but he’s on felony probation and he will not talk to us. He will not help us or participate in the investigation as to why he’s being shot. We have to put an end to that or he’s going to end up dying,” said Chief Roberts.

They believe the suspect fled in a four-door maroon car and that the shooting occurred in the front yard. Anyone with information should call Springfield Police or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.