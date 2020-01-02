South Walton Polar Plunge starts off 2020 for many

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Polar plunge or solar plunge? Warm temperatures brought more residents this year out to join in on the annual Polar Plunge in Walton County.

It was the 7th year the South Walton Fire District hosted their Polar Bear Plunge. It was $20 to register and all of the proceeds are going back to the county.

“We host this event to raise money for free CPR classes for the community and we have lifeguards from the Beach Safety Division and we have jet skis out there, we have lifeguards on the beach ready to deploy at any time if someone needs help, and we have some in the water on our rescue boards,” said South Walton Fire District Spokeswoman, Meagan Perlaky.

One Santa Rosa Beach Resident has been attending for several years. Her family won the costume contest this year.

“Oh, we love it! And this year it was so nice to have Shunk Gulley as a partner and to have the event before. And to have so much camaraderie and costumes. It’s really such a wonderful event, and we’re so happy to be able to contribute to those we know and love at the beach that help take care of us every day,” said Christina Brown.

Some do get chills thinking about the cool temps.

“Oh we already felt it, it’s freezing, its like extra cold ice water,” said several kid participants.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge, it’s very stimulating, it’s exciting! And like I said I just love seeing everybody get together,” said Brown.

Many participants told me they felt like the plunge helped them to wash off last year.