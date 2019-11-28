Sky Zone coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Recently the St. Joe Company announced their plans to build a Sky Zone trampoline park, the first of its kind in Panama City Beach.

The trampoline park will be part of a multi-use development adjacent to the Pier Park on about 80 acres.



The 25,000 square foot entertainment center will feature a combination of businesses in the area surrounding the trampoline park; Anything from clothing stores, to dining.

“The main focus is going to be on family entertainment, retail, and probably some type of accommodations or other hospitality offerings,” said St. Joe Company Senior Vice President, Patrick Murphy.

St. Joe representatives say that the location of the trampoline park was well thought out.

“As you know Pier Park is kinda the hub of dining and retail and we think this next extension will be kinda the same,” said Murphy.

Sky Zone provides an active experience for all its participants.

“We’re very interested in getting into the family entertainment business, and Sky Zone to us is the best in class when it comes to trampoline parks. We had a great conversation with them, and we decided to partner with them and now we just can’t wait to open,” said Murphy.

If tenants would like to rent in the same development as Sky Zone, contact the St. Joe Company. The St. Joe Company plans to begin development on that property at the start of 2020.