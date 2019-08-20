Six go-carts stolen from Shaddai Shrine Temple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are on the lookout for suspects involved in a burglary at the Shaddai Shrine Temple.



Officials say six parade go-carts were stolen from their storage shed.



The thieves broke into the character’s unit storage building on the Shaddai Shrine Temple property off 19th Street sometime in the last week.



These small cars are used for parades to entertain children and cost around 1,500 to 5000 dollars each.



President of Shaddai Shrine character unit, Onnie Galbraith says many of these were given to them.



“Some of them were donated, some of them were built by us, just any way we can get them,” said Galbraith.



Owners say they thought that everything, the storage building and front gates were locked up.



They’re not sure what the thieves plan to do with these cars, as they are very identifiable.



“Everybody will know where they come from so I don’t know,” said Galbraith.



Shriners urge the public to keep their eyes out for these carts.



“We really want our cars back. The kids love them, that’s what we do it for. We just don’t need thieves taking this away from kids,” said Galbraith.



Anyone with information on the potential whereabouts of these go-carts are urged to contact the Panama City Police Department or to contact crime stoppers at 785-tips.